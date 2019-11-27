The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi says the House will call any Local Government chairman who abuses his power in the interest of development.

Abdullahi stated this in Lafia on Tuesday while addressing the state Councillors Forum of the 13 Local Government Areas of the state.

The speaker urged the executive and legislative arms to tolerate one another no matter their grievances in order to allow development to thrive in their respective councils.

He told the forum that the House has approved three years tenure for elected local government officials in the interest of development at the grassroots.

“I want to commend you for the visit and to assure of our resolve to make local government system work effectively in the state. I urge you all to live above board and imbibe the spirit of tolerance with your people in the interest of peace.

“You must ensure cordial working relationship with your executives; give them the needed cooperation for development to thrive.

“You must make sacrifices for the development of your local government areas as we have approved three years tenure for the local government elected officials.

“But we will not hesitate to call any local government chairman that takes advantage of the three years tenure to abuse the power of his office,” he said.

The number three citizen restated the continued determination of the House to pass resolutions and enact laws that have direct bearing on the lives of the people at the grassroots.

Mr Ahmed Uba-Arikya, the chairman of the forum said that the visit was to congratulate the House for granting financial autonomy to the local government areas in the state.

Uba-Arikya, who is the Speaker, Lafia Local Government legislative council said that the visit was also to appreciate the assembly for approving three years tenure for local government elected officials in the state.

“We are also here to talk to you so that you will intervene to talk to the local government chairmen to carry us along in the scheme of things in the interest of peace and development,” he said.

