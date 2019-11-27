Union Bank has received the Best Company in Environmental Excellence award, and the SERAS Innovation Prize at this year’s Sustainability, Enterprise and Responsibility Awards (SERAs).

The Bank also emerged 2nd runner up in the Most Responsible Company award category at the formal ceremony which took place recently in Lagos.

Following a rigorous vetting of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and sustainability projects and initiatives premised upon the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, Union Bank was nominated for 11 separate awards.

Commenting on the Bank’s successful showing at the awards, Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem, Head Corporate Communications and Marketing at Union Bank said, “We are committed to maintaining our position as a sustainability champion as we lead the charge to deliver a brighter future for Nigeria. Corporate citizenship remains a core pillar of our brand and business strategy, a reflection of its importance to us.

We thank the SERAS team for recognising and honouring our efforts with these top awards.”

Now in its 13th year, SERAs is an annual project by TruContactCSR that promotes and raises awareness about the roles organisations play in their communities, with emphasis on their responsibility towards stakeholders and the social development of Africa.

As part of its Citizenship and Sustainability efforts, Union Bank represents Nigeria on the global financial inclusion working group at the World Economic Forum. The Bank is also a member of the Business Call to Action (BCtA) group and United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), and has recently published its second UNGC Communication of Progress report.Union Bank also publishes an annual Citizenship, Sustainability and Innovation report which highlights its strategic approach, initiatives and impact made in these areas in the preceding year.