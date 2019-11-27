Twitter company on Tuesday warned users who haven’t logged in for at least six months that their accounts could soon be gone.

“We’re working to clean up inactive accounts to present more accurate, credible information people can trust across Twitter,”

The move won’t affect those who spend time on the domain, but don’t necessarily tweet much.

Twitter defines activity by logging in, and recognizes that “not all signs of account activity are publicly visible,” according to policy guidelines outlined on its website.