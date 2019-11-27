Max Taylor has been included in the Manchester United senior squad for the first time and is part of the travelling party heading to Kazakhstan, where the Reds will face Astana in the Europa League.

The 19-year-old central defender recently resumed playing after receiving cancer treatment and he made his comeback at Under-23 level in the win over Swansea City last month.

READ ALSO: Pogba trying to force move away from Man Utd



He also came off the bench for Neil Wood’s team in the 3-0 victory over Sunderland at Old Trafford last Friday.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is taking a youthful squad for the trip to Nur-Sultan, with his team already safely qualified for the knockout stages and Taylor is understandably thrilled to have received the call.

“Obviously, Ole has given quite a few of us the opportunity to travel with the team and, hopefully, a few of us will get a game,” he told us.

“The position I was in this time last year, I was in my first few weeks where I had chemotherapy, I wouldn’t have thought, a year on, I’d be travelling with the first team.

“It doesn’t matter what the environment is like, just being out there is massive. It’s been a dream since I can remember ever kicking a ball – being a Manchester United first-team player.”

Taylor and the rest of the united players in Kazakhstan will train at 2pm on Wednesday, while Ole could give a further update on the squad during his pre-match press conference which begins at 3pm.