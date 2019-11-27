Gusau – An upper Shariah Court 1 sitting in Gusau on Wednesday remanded another chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Bello Dankande over alleged kidnapping and cattle rustling charges.

This is coming on the heels of an earlier remand of the party’s Publicity Committee Secretary, Alhaji Ibrahim Danmaliki on Tuesday for alleged defamation and incitement.

Dankande, the immediate past Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs under the administration of the former governor, Alhaji Abdul’azuz Yari, was arraigned before Justice Hadi Sani for alleged kidnapping two persons and rustling of their 50 cows and 52 sheep.

Barr. Ibrahim Haruna, counsel to the state alleged that Dankande was said to have instructed two vigilante group members, popularly known as Yansakai, Saminu Gandau and Shitu Mafara to abduct Sani Na’awala and Alhaji Ja’o and seize their animals.

He said the animals were moved from the settlement of the victims in Bakura local government area and had a stopover at Talata-Mafara before they were brought to the Committee on the Recovery of Rustled animals in Gusau where the animals were said to have disappeared.

He further informed the court that the two allegedly abducted persons were yet to be found and pleaded with the court to look into the matter so as to reunite the victims with their families.

Dankande, however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

When his counsel, Barr. Bello Umar demanded for the copy of the case file which could not be traced during the hearing.

The defence counsel challenged the jurisdiction of the court to hear the case saying even if the offence was committed, it was in far away Bakura but the prosecution said since the animals disappeared in Gusau, the court had the jurisdiction to hear the case.

The presiding judge, Justice Hadi Sani however held that he needed time to find out whether the court had the jurisdiction to hear the case.

He adjourned the case to Dec. 12 and ordered the accused person to be remanded in correctional centre till the set date. (NAN)

