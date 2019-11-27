Most of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly have kicked against the move to impeach the state governor, Hon Seriake Dickson.

The 16 PDP lawmakers have restated their loyalty to the administration of Governor Dickson. Moreover, the deputy speaker, Abraham Ngobere, has pledged the House’s support for the governor

This move it is believed has thwarted the move by some members of the state House of Assembly to impeach Governor Dickson.

This is because the 16 PDP lawmakers in the House also passed a vote of confidence on the governor.

The lawmakers, loyal to the governor, made their position known when they paid him a visit at the Government House in Yenagoa.

Restating the House’s loyalty to the governor, the Speaker, Monday Obolo-Bobou, who led the lawmakers on the visit to Seriake, dismissed insinuations that some members of the party are about to defect from the PDP.

Even more, the deputy speaker, Abraham Ngobere, and Ebiwou Koku-Obiyai, representing Yenagoa Constituency 2, said the House is a beneficiary of the governor’s administration which is aimed at total restoration.

Ngobere said: “We’ve had about eight years of very effective administration by the Restoration Government, ably led by the governor and we the legislature have given the needed legislative backing to project and programs of this administration.”

The Deputy Speaker said that lawmakers on the platform of the party will stand with the governor throughout this trying time.

She said: “We are here to assure the people of Bayelsa State that as part of the restoration government, as lawmakers who have worked with this government, we are here standing tall side by side with the governor, to finish strong with him.”