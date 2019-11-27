Manchester United should be looking to get the “best price” they can for Paul Pogba in the January transfer window, says Mark Bosnich, with it suggested that he may have played his last game for the club.

Pogba was spotted playing basketball without a protective boot on during a supposed rehabilitation trip to Miami.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has refused to be drawn into a debate regarding the 26-year-old’s future, with the united boss still hoping to see the World Cup winner again in 2019.

There have been claims, though, that Pogba is delaying his return to fitness long enough so as to ensure that he can link up with a new club fully fit in the New Year.