Martin Keown says Arsenal ‘are a sinking ship’ under Unai Emery and risk losing star strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette unless things change.

The Gunners’ abysmal 2-2 draw against Southampton left them eighth in the Premier League table, and eight points adrift of the top four.

Despite the visitors struggling at the wrong end of the league and having conceded 13 goals in their previous three league matches, Ralph Hassenhuttl’s side were highly unfortunate to not win at the Emirates on Saturday.

And former Arsenal defender Keown believes the Arsenal board must make a decision quickly about the future of head coach Emery.

53-year-old said: “This season only Aston Villa and Norwich have allowed more shots against them in total than Unai Emery’s side. Alarm bells must be ringing at Arsenal.

“This is currently a sinking ship and the fans made their feelings known at full time.

“They gave the job to Emery but that is beginning to look like it was the wrong move. Now the decision-makers at Arsenal have another big call to make, sticking with Emery or look elsewhere?

“Arsenal are lost at the moment. If they decide to stick with Emery then the manager has big decisions to make himself.

“I warned against Arsenal signing David Luiz in August and I wonder if he should be taken out of the team now. Certainly star players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Lacazette will not be signing extensions unless things change.”