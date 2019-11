The pension assets and Retirement Savings Account membership for 2019 has revealed that pension assets under review has grown to N9.58trn in the third quarter of 2019.

This was revealed in a report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) where it stated that Pension Asset and RSA Membership Data of third quarter 2019 reflected that the Pension Fund Asset under Management stood at N9.58trillion.

The NBS made this known in its third quarter report 2019 of Pension Asset and RSA membership data recently released in Abuja.

The Alex statistics body also said this development was more than N9.03 trillion in the first quarter, 2019.

It explained that the Federal Government Bonds had the highest weight of 46.71 per cent of the total pension fund assets and closely followed by treasury bills with 23 per cent.

It, however, noted that the local money market securities had 11.21 per cent weight while foreign money market securities had the least with 0.09 per cent weight.