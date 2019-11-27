Paulo Dybala to Tottenham Hotspur was one of the biggest transfer sagas during the summer window.

At one stage it appeared the Lilywhites were going to pull off a stunning £64.4m deal, only for the Argentina international’s image rights issues to ensure deadline day ended in disappointment.

Although, that has not stopped speculation.

In fact, with just over a month until the January transfer window opens there has been talk of Spurs going back in for Dybala.

However, judging by what the forward has said about life under new head coach Maurizio Sarri following his departure of Massimiliano Allegri, it would appear that a move in the New Year is off the table.

“For me, and maybe even the rest of the attackers, it’s more fun.

“We keep the ball more and we’re creating lots of chances. This gives you chances to take and do something different because you know you will get another go.

“You learn to play quickly and attack all the time. There are games where we create 20 chances. You can only imagine what this means for a striker.” Dybala said.