Abuja – The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Company Limited (CPPECL) and Brantex Consortium, have concluded plans for the commencement of work on the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Pipeline (AKK) project.

The Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Malam Mele Kyari, disclosed this when he received the President of CPPECL, Sun Quanjun and the head of the Brantex Consortium at the NNPC Towers in Abuja, on Wednesday.

Kyari said that the AKK project was key to resolving the power deficit challenge of the country, adding that the NNPC was ready to give all necessary support to CPPECL and Brantex Consortium to deliver the project within time and within budget.

The GMD said that the AKK project was very important to the nation and urged the China Pipeline Company to use it as a platform for other bigger opportunities in the oil and gas industry pipeline projects.

“We think you can deliver on the AKK project. If you execute the AKK project, we will also support your company to grow her imprint in Nigeria.

“I assure you that this partnership will be beneficial to us all and deliver value for the Nigerian people,” he said.

Earlier, Quanjun, said his company along with Brantex Consortium was prepared to deliver on the AKK project.

He added that it would deploy its new pipeline technology system capable of guaranteeing the integrity of the project for several decades to come.

Quanjun added that his company would also establish a training facility in Nigeria that would help in the training and retraining of its Nigeria employees.

He further assured that his company had one of the best pipeline training centres in China.(NAN)