.Directs airlines to infuse counter-trafficking messages at strategic points

The Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons ( NAPTIP) Dame Julie Okak – Dunli on Tuesday signed an agreement with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and other aviation authorities on new initiatives to tackle challenges of human trafficking and illegal migration through the airports and land borders.

Donli said the challenges of human trafficking and illegal migration has become quite enormous that it requires new initiatives, which must be developed to ensure sustained successes against the twin monsters.

Speaking at the Lagos Airport while handing over information, education and communication (IEC ) materials to FAAN, she said the materials were given to increase vigilance and positive actions to intercept or interrupt suspected human trafficking activities as well as infuse counter – trafficking messages at conspicuous areas at major airports.

The programme was put together with support from NAPTIP partners including the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), United States Department of State/ International Narcotics and Enforcement, International Air Transport Association (IATA) and NCAA.

The NAPTIP boss directed airlines and FAAN to display counter-trafficking messages at the check-in and boarding areas as well as along with boarding gates.

She specifically urged airlines to ensure they have such messages as part of the inflight audio and visual communications.

Part of the materials NAPTIP handed over to FAAN include 70 roll-on banners and 30 wall banners, which she said will step up sensitization against the twin scourge of human trafficking and illegal migration.

Donli while calling for collaboration among government and other agencies at major airports and land borders urged them to report any suspected official or persons aiding and abetting human trafficking and illegal migration

She said the interface with FAAN and other players in the aviation sector had become imperative in curbing the menace of human trafficking in Nigeria.

Donli said: ” In the last few years, there have been reports of large numbers of Nigerians trapped in sexual and labour exploitation in North Africa, especially Libya, Asia and European countries, apart from the hundreds that continue to die in the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea.

“Certainly, this heart-rending narrative must be radically changed in order to protect the future of the nation.”The NAPTIP boss while calling for the support of various actors across the board to achieve its mandate said till date over 204 traffickers have been convicted and are serving various jail terms.

She said almost 17,000 victims have been rescued and counselled with a good number empowered by the agency from primary schools to university level who are now officers of NAPTIP.

Donli said, ” In our previous meeting we spoke about the proposed launching of the Sex Offenders Register in Nigeria. However, the Sex Offenders Register has been launched. This is another concept aimed at naming and shaming sex offenders in the country. ”

Also speaking, Country Director, United States Government, International Narcotics and Law Enforcement, James Jewett commended partners who contributed to the implementation of the project, which costs about $400, 000 .

Also speaking, Country Manager, UNODC, Abimbola Adewunmi said the body was excited to support the Nigerian government in tackling the scourge of human trafficking and illegal migration.

In his remarks, Managing Director of FAAN, Captain Hamisu Yadudu said the partnership with NAPTIP will assist in fighting the scourge of human trafficking.