Media entrepreneur and movie producer, Mosunmola Abudu aka Mo Abudu, recently, was selected to be the Gala Chair of the International Emmy Awards, thus, making her the first African to be honoured with such.

Abudu made this known on her verified Instagram handle on Tuesday.

She wrote, “It was an honour to be the first African and the first African woman to be the Gala Chair of the International Emmy Awards.

“It was equally an honour to stand on stage and talk about the great strides we have made in Nigeria and at EbonyLife Media in just 6 years of our existence.

“With a mission to change the narrative about our continent, we launched EbonyLife TV in 2013, a journey that has produced some of the best TV programmes on the continent today.”

She further said, “In 2014, we went on to launch EbonyLife Films and over the last 5 years, we have created the highest-grossing films in the history of Nollywood.

“But I have said time and time again, that it is truly about forming international relationships and partnerships and about telling our stories on a global scale. So it gave the utmost pleasure to talk about our three-scripted deal with Sony Pictures Television,” Abudu noted.

In addition she said,”We also signed an agreement with another major American TV studio and channel on an African sci-fi TV series.

“Also in the works are 2 other projects which include an original IP adaptation as well as a millennial-driven drama. So truly, “if you can think it, you can do it”.

“SIX INTERNATIONAL CO-PRODUCTION DEALS 💃💃💃. GOD IS SIMPLY AWESOME!!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽 THE BIGGEST THANK YOU TO THE EBONYLIFE TEAM FOR ALL THE LOVE, SUPPORT, COMMITMENT AND HARD WORK,” excitedly she revealed.

Daily Times reports that the International Emmy Award is an award bestowed by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (IATAS) in recognition to the best television programs initially produced and aired outside the United States.

The awards are presented at the International Emmy Awards Gala, held annually in November in New York City which attracts over 1,200 television professionals every year.

Daily Times also reports that, the first International Emmys ceremony was held in 1973.