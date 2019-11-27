Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, on Wednesday, assured the state workers that his administration would give serious consideration to the implementation of the new minimum wage.

Abiodun gave the assurance at the inauguration of the permanent secretariat of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Ogun chapter, in Abeokuta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the organised labour in the state had appealed to the governor to expedite action on the implementation of the new minimum wage.

But the governor, while restating his administration’s commitment to the welfare of public servants, promised to give the new minimum wage “serious and positive consideration.”

He, however, sought the support and cooperation of the workers so as to achieve the desired result.

“I have taken note of a number of your requests, including the minimum wage implementation. Let me assure you all that these and other issues will be given very serious and positive considerations.

“All we ask is the continued support, cooperation and dedication of all our public servants.

“For us as a government, we will not take our public servants for granted, because they are equal stakeholders in the building of our future.

“We are committed to the welfare of our workers, in terms of prompt payment of salaries, workers’ emoluments, human capacity development and other welfare schemes.

“Our administration has demonstrated commitment to the welfare of our public servants and we will ensure that we look at those who deserve to be promoted.

“We are also very determined to providing a very conducive environment, and more importantly, have a robust engagement with our public servant,” the governor said.

In his remarks, the state Chairman of ASCSN, Mr Fajobi Adebayo, tasked the governor “to approve essential infrastructure for the community and other adjoining villages, particularly the poor access roads and nonexistent public power supply.”

Fajobi also called on the governor to consult with organised labour in the state to reach an agreement on the minimum wage, allowance arrears and contributory pension’s scheme, among others.

He added that “now is the perfect time to accede to the yearnings of the state workforce.”

The new facility, according to the labour leader, has a proposed micro-finance banking hall, subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria. (NAN)