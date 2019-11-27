A popular singer, Mariah Carey has broken the world records after her 1994 hit holiday track “All I Want for Christmas Is You” broke three records.

The Guinness World Records organization made this known on their website that the pop diva has set three world records with her Christmas classic.

According to the organization, “The song broke the record for highest-charting holiday (Christmas/New Year) song on the Billboard U.S. Hot 100 by a solo artist.

In addition, The song also set the bar for most-streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours by a female artist, with 10,819,009 streams last December, as well as the record for most weeks in the U.K. singles Top 10 chart for a Christmas song at 20 weeks.’

In the same vein, during her recent show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Carey was presented copies of her pages from the “Guinness World Records 2020 Edition,” along with her record title certificates by Michael Empric, an official adjudicator from the organization.

The excited singer took to her Instagram in appreciation saying, “Thank you so much Guinness World Records for honoring me with three records in the 2020 book!”

“Michael from @guinnessworldrecords presented me with a certificate on stage, so naturally, I asked him to join us for the #AllIWantForChristmasIsYou finale!” she added.