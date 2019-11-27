The England forward has reportedly been earmarked for new deal at the Etihad despite only signing a five-year contract extension a year ago

Manchester City are relaxed about Raheem Sterling’s long-term future at the club amid reports that talks have begun about a new, improved contract.

Reports suggest that the Premier League champions have initiated talks over a new contract that is expected to see the England man become one of the highest-paid players in the world.

Sterling is already understood to be one of the highest earners at City after signing his new contract last year, worth around £300,000 a week.

The 24-year-old only signed a contract extension in November 2018, and he is scheduled to stay at the Etihad under the terms of his current agreement until the summer of 2023.

Any new agreement would not be dependent on whether Pep Guardiola commits his future to the club despite rumours to the contrary, with the City manager’s own contract running out in 18 months’ time.