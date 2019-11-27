The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, says proper role alignment between the private sector and the implementation of the rule of law are panaceas for Nigeria’s growth and development.

Hamzat made the assertion at an ‘Art of Technology’ Talk shop, held in Lagos on Wednesday.

The deputy governor reiterated the need to maximise technology, saying that “Information Technology allows us to do things repeatedly and predictably’’.

According to him, it is the way we can survive and move the nation forward.

Hamzat said: “The difference between Nigeria and developed countries was the rule of law and technology.

“If you look critically at it, rule of law is a subset of technology, as technology hasten judges’ decision-making process with judgments easily stored for future referencing.

“It also enhances accountability and transparency.’’

Hamzat noted that technology would significantly impact the ability of the state government to enforce laws without giving advantage to anyone, noting that it would be the same law for everyone.

“For example, our judges don’t have to give rulings, writing in longhand, just as LASTMA do not have to be on the road to enforce traffic laws, ” he said.

Hamzat noted that Nigerians had the talents to unleash their potential in various sectors.

He added that many Nigerians who had international exposure and expertise must be engaged in rebuilding the nation, saying that “if China can do it Nigeria can ’’.

The deputy governor mentioned that Information and Communications Technology (ICT) could change Nigerians and urged `techees’ to embrace their environment.

He said that ICT allowed people to do things repeatedly and predictably.

Commenting on the role of Nigerian Universities in the process of development, Hamzat said that by emphasising research and acquiring patents, universities could possess enough resources to be self-sustaining.

He noted that Nigerian Universities had not pushed the nation in the direction of growth, saying that nations that had made it, did so because of their universities.

“The university is the only avenue where you find educated people and it is easier to disseminate and process information there, ” he said.

(NAN)

