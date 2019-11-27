Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria is an attractive investments destination as the country offers one of the highest returns on investments in the world.

President Muhammad Buhari and Prime Minister of the Netherlands,Mark Rutte to the State House today. the leaders held Bilateral consultations, & witnessed the signing of an MOU on dairy chain development between Royal FrieslandCampina WAMCO & the Govt of Niger State

The president stated this during a business roundtable with the visiting Prime Minister of The Netherlands, Mark Rutte and members of his delegation at the State House, Abuja, on Tuesday.

He revealed that Nigeria had embarked on massive infrastructural development aimed at creating conducive atmosphere for business to thrive across the country.

He, therefore, urged the Netherlands business community to engage more concretely and collaborate more closely with their Nigerian counterpart for the mutual economic benefit and sustainable development of both countries.

… why people go to Canada, Europe to receive treatment which is affordable in Nigeria – Soyinka

“Nigeria is a very attractive investment destination. Nigeria offers one of the highest returns on investments in the world.

The Netherlands’ Prime Minister, H.E. @markrutte is in Nigeria on official visit. The visit will provide an opportunity to attract more Dutch investments to the country, particularly in the manufacturing and agriculture sectors. pic.twitter.com/JyPUEEdIx5 — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) November 26, 2019

“Your Excellency, this administration is making frantic efforts to generate stable electricity as witnessed by Nigeria’s recent signing of enhanced power supply with Siemens of Germany.

“This is aimed at eliminating bottlenecks in the grind capacity of our electricity supply for economic growth.

“As we develop our infrastructure, our micro economic policies are being strengthened in order to guarantee economic stability.

“Now is the single moment for Nigeria and The Netherlands to engage more concretely and collaborate more closely for our mutual economic benefit and sustainable development of our two countries,’’ he added.

While fielding questions from State House correspondents after the event, the Prime Minister, who has been in office since 2010, said the visit to Nigeria being the first was very impressive.

He specifically commended Nigeria for promoting international law in the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

According to him, Nigeria and Netherlands share the belief that international law contributes to a fair and safer world.

“It’s my first visit to Nigeria and like I said at the lunch meeting, I am very impressed. Everything in this country is huge, is big. It’s 20 times the size of the Netherlands and more people live in Lagos than the whole of my country.

“In the tete a tete, the discussions we had with the business leaders, it is very clear that despite the fact that there are so many differences that we have a lot to offer each other be it politically, economically or culturally.

“Politically, Nigeria has taken its responsibility as one of Africa’s most important countries by playing a leading role in the region and by this way expanding democracy in West Africa.

“I have deep respect for the way Nigeria is doing this including the leadership of the president,’’ he said.(NAN)