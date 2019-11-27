Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, Amb. Olufemi Abikoye, has inaugurated the All Nigerian Community (ANC) in Ghana, in a move aimed at uniting all citizens living in that country under one umbrella body.

The Nigerian mission made this known in a statement made available to news men on Wednesday.

While inaugurating the ANC, Abikoye urged members to embrace elements that would unite them.

He also urged both the executive committee and the larger group to see themselves first and foremost as Nigerians regardless of their ethnic, religious, regional, or political leaning.

“I want you to be united and shun disunity.

“Put all your differences behind you and open a new chapter in the annals of the community even for generations yet unborn.

“It is in the interest of all Nigerians in Ghana to stand as one especially in Ghana’s environment that has been witnessing some form of resentment against members of the community,” he was quoted as saying.

In his acceptance speech at a ceremony witnessed by Nkechi Akunyili, a representative of Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), the newly inaugurated Chairman of ANC, Salihu Mohammed praised the High Commission for making “the remarkable day” a reality for the Nigerian Community in Ghana.

He called for the cooperation, patience, and contribution of all and sundry toward achieving the objectives of the community.

when the High Commissioner resumed office in Ghana on Aug. 18, 2017, the ANC at the time had been in crisis and had no executive team to drive its affairs.

(NAN)