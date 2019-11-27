The immediate past Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on USA/Nigeria Parliamentary Relations, Rep. Ehiozuwa Agbonnayinma has lost his mother, Mrs. Cecilia Agbonayinma over the weekend.

Agbonnayinma’s mum passed on in the early hours of last Friday after a brief illness.

In a statement issued and signed by the former House of Representatives member, stated that the Agbonayinma family last will soon announce the burial arrangements of their late mother.

Agbonnayinma represented Ikpoba- Okha/Egor Federal Constituency of Edo state in the 8th National Assembly and was one of the most vibrant lawmakers and was an advocate of Nigeria first and anti-corruption crusader.

In the statement, the former House member said that “my late mother is survived by three children, Madam Jane Enorense Agbonayinma, who is based in the United Kingdom, Rep. Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma and Ms. Stella Agbonayinma, also based in the United Kingdom, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Before her passage, Mrs. Cecilia Iyonanwan Agbonayinma was a strong and committed member of the Catholic faith.

She left behind two sisters, Mrs. Clara Aghonghon Asowata and Mrs. Nosakhare Iserhienrhien.