The Board of the Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa, Nasarawa State has approved the appointment of Alhaji Abdu Gunda as the Acting Registrar of the institution, pending the appointment of a substantive registrar.

Rector of the polytechnic, Dr Abdullahi Ahmed made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Nasarawa.

The rector urged the acting registrar to renewed his commitment to duty, provide effective and productive leadership to the registry department.

He also enjoined the new acting registrar to justified the confidence reposed in him by the management of the polytechnic by repositioning the registry department for effective service delivery.

” I am pleased to inform the public that the Governing Council of the Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa has approved the appointment of Alhaji Abdu Dekke Gunda as acting registrar with effect from November 1, 2019, pending the appointment of a substantive registrar. ”

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gunda until his appointment he was the Deputy Registrar, in-Charge of Establishment Unit of the polytechnic.

The acting registrar, who is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM) also attended several workshops and training within and outside the country.

He was born in Gunda, Biu Local Government, Borno on Aug. 8, 1959 and attended primary school education in Gunda.

He thereafter proceeded to Government Community Secondary School, Biu from 1973 to 1977 and later attended the University of Maiduguri where he obtained B.A History in 1984.

Gunda started his working career at Army Day Sec School, Biu and Government Girls Secondary School, Mirnga between 1985 and 1990.

He later joined the Borno State Scholarships Board in June, 1990 and rose to the rank of Deputy Director, Planning and Research.

Gunda then transfered his service to the Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa in November, 2000 as Principal Assistant Registrar.