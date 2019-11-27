Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Tuesday called on retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries to continue to contribute to the development of the state.

Sanwo-olu said this during the 6th Summit of The Association of Lagos State Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries (ALARHOSPS) and public presentation of “5 Decades of Excellent Public Service in Lagos State: 1967-2017”

The theme of this year’s summit: Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy: “Transportation, Security and ICT is Key”.

Represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Sanwo-Olu commended the retired heads of service and permanent Secretaries for contributing immensely to the success of public service over the years.

According to Sanwo-olu, Public Service translates government policies, laws and social services into the daily work that keeps democracy going.

“Despite tough times, public servants find great ways to improve the services we offer and the value we provide to the public.

“Today the Lagos State Public Service has the reputation of being the most progressive public service in Nigeria.”

The governor said that this could not have been made possible without the strong foundation which successive Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries had worked so hard to toil and build upon.

“I commend each and every one of you for your resolve to, even in retirement, continue to contribute to the development of our state as exemplified by the efforts you have invested in the book, “5 Decades of Excellent Service in Lagos State! 1967-2017”

“I am convinced that your wealth of experience which cuts across all areas of human endeavours will be valuable and useful in the process of choosing a new course that will lead us to the next destination.”

Speaking, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, Lagos State Head of Service, said that Lagos had continued to be the foremost state in the federation in terms of growth and development.

Muri-Okunola noted that one of the state’s key strength had enabled it to leverage on the wealth of experience of its past technocrats and further enhance consistency in the policy profile of the state.

“Lagos State Government is creating friendly atmosphere for investment to thrive and has embarked on reforms in its business law to protect all parties when disputes arise in business,” he said.

The HOS said that Lagos was adjudged by the World Bank as one of the most improved states in terms of ease of doing business.

He said that progress had also been made in the areas of mobilizing huge investments into critical sectors which would have direct positive impacts on workers’ productivity, commerce and economy.

“The government equally boosted the operations of security operatives with provisions of patrol vehicles and motorcycles,

“We disbursed N5 billion to women under the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) and also commissioned the Jakande Gardens in Igando, comprising 492 homes with various facilities which will contribute to the reduction of housing deficit in the state,”

Muri-Okunola urged members of ALARHOSPS to focus on the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of the present administration.

He advised them to join in activating plans of implementable programmes that would take the state to its vision of delivering more habitable city and a smarter Lagos.

Earlier in his welcome address, Alhaji Muhammed Olagbaye, President of ALARHOSPS, said that the association would focus on Sanwo-Olu’s administration as outlined in his 6-Pillar ‘THEMES’ agenda.

“Civil service is the engine room of government, therefore, it is our belief in ALARHOSPS that we should give back to the society the knowledge and benefits which we have derived from service.

“The association is poised to continue to offer itself as partner in progress for the achievement of the state plans and programmes,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ALARHOSPS had its inaugural summit in August 2015.

The then Head of Service, Mrs Shade Jaji, who is the current Secretary to the Lagos State Government charged the members to assist the government in monitoring and reporting on public opinion about government policies.

She urged them to also monitor and evaluate community/local government development projects, enlightenment of grassroot citizens and civic education.

(NAN)