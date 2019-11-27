The Atletico Madrid forward enjoyed a spectacular breakthrough season with Benfica before a mega-money switch to the Wanda Metropolitano in the summer.

Joao Felix has been awarded the 2019 Golden Boy award pipping England star Jadon Sancho in second.

The Portuguese forward shot to prominence after a breakthrough season with Benfica saw him score 18 times, before earning a £113 million move to Atletico Madrid in the summer.

Dortmund winger Sancho was runner-up for the prize, followed by Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz.

Felix said: “Thanks to Tuttosport for the Golden Boy Award 2019, I am very proud.

“It is the second time that a player from Atletico Madrid has won this award and I am happy.