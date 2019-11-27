Mr. Allen Onyeama Chairman of Air Peace, has said that he did not instruct Mr. Johnmary C. Jideobi to institute any action on his behalf or dragged the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) before a Federal High Court in Abuja over an alleged move to extradite him to the United State.

Recalled that a human rights activist, Johnmary Jideobi, has dragged the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) before a Federal High Court in Abuja over an alleged move to extradite the Chairman of Airpeace Airline company, Mr. Allen Ifechukwu Athan Onyema, to the United States of America (USA) for trial in an alleged fraud.

Onyema’s counsel, A.O Alegeh & Co. distanced himself from the suit saying at no time did Onyema solicit any lawyer on their behalf to embark on such a venture.

The Abuja based legal practitioner is praying the court to stop the Federal Government from making any attempt to ferry Onyema to America the request of the American government for whatever reason.

The statement read : “The attention of our client, Allen Onyema has been drawn to news reports now trending in the social media suggesting that an Abuja based Legal Practitioner, Mr. Johnmary C. Jideobi , has instituted an action in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1446/2019 – Johnmary C. Jideobi v. Federal Government of Nigeria & Ors at the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, purportedly seeking the enforcement of our client’s fundamental human rights.