Bauchi State Health Contributory Management Agency (BASHCMA) says it has

trained health personnel from 12 local government councils on the new healthcare package in the state.

The Executive Chairman of the agency, Dr Mansur Dada, said this on Wednesday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi.

He said that beneficiaries of programme include the vulnerable in the society, and those in the formal and informal sectors in the state.

Dada added that the programme would kick start in December 2019 with an enrollment exercise for the vulnerable persons in the state.He explained that “BASHCMA had already concluded training for health personnel in Bogoro, Ganjuwa, Dass,

Alkaleri, Kirfi, Zaki, Itas Gadau, Giade, Dambam, Jama’are, Misau and Tafawa Balewa.“The personnel in the remaining eight local government areas of Bauchi, Toro, Shira, Ningi, Warji, Gamawa, Darazo and Katagum will

also be trained soon.“The agency will use primary healthcare facilities in all the 323 wards for the services, and will train four personnel in each ward.”Dada said that the programme would be conducted under the Health Care Provision Fund (HCPF) of the Federal Government.NAN reports that healthcare services for the vulnerable old includes physically challenged persons, the aged, women of reproductive age,

and children under the age of five years.