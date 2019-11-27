Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, has awarded the contract for the electrification of Toungo town, the only Local Government Area (LGA) headquarters in Nigeria without electricity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Toungo was carved out of Ganye LGA in 1996.

Fintiri made the disclosure during the launch of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign, in preparation for the forthcoming local government councils’ poll in the state.

The State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC), has slated Dec. 7, for the election.

The governor, who was represented by Tahir Shehu, PDP Chairman in the state, said the electrification project had also commenced in many villages across the state and they would soon be connected to the country’s national grid.

“We have awarded the contract for the electrification of Toungo Town, the headquarters of Toungo LGA.

“Toungo is the only local government headquarters in Nigeria that has no electricity,” he said.

He tasked the people of the area on peaceful-coexistence and urged them to come out en-mass and vote for PDP candidates for the continuation of positive development.

He said that the PDP-led administration in the state since its inception seven months ago, positively impacted on some areas such as the civil service, citizens’ welfare, education, security and water provision.

Speaking earlier at his palace, the Paramount Ruler of Ganye Chiefdom, Alhaji Umaru Sanda, thanked the PDP-led administration for the giant stride.

Sanda said providing electricity for Toungo would bring out people from darkness, improve business activity and create more job opportunities for the teeming youths in the area.

The royal father said since the creation of Toungo LGA 23 years ago, the area had not felt much of state and federal governments’ presence.

Flags were presented to the party’s three candidates’ for Toungo, Ganye and Jada, in the local council election.

(NAN)