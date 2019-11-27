Access Bank Plc has said its Evergreen account, is targeted at Nigerians aged 60 and above.The lender, explained that the account is a specially designed and packaged to provide senior citizens in the country free financial and lifestyle services from the stable of the largest retail bank in Nigeria.

Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank, Victor Etuokwu said, “Our senior citizens are very important to us especially those who are pensioners, as well as potential and existing retirees. We have designed an exceptional product to reward them for their significant contribution and accommodate their financial needs.”

The Access bank Evergreen account guarantees priority treatment to all senior citizens and this includes; a free debit card, free cheque book, zero COT, free transaction alerts, no minimum opening balance, networking and other engagement opportunities as well as occasional free gifts to valued senior customers.

In line with the bank’s vision and ambitions, we are going the extra mile to provide our customers a wide range of financial and lifestyle solutions to suit their needs. Our senior citizens will enjoy priority service at all our branches and also have free access to premium lounges at selected branches, malls and airports nationwide,” Victor said.Customers of Access Bank who have dormant accounts and are above 60 years can reactivate their accounts and begin to enjoy all the exciting benefits of the Evergreen account.

