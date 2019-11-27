Seven men were sentenced to death Wednesday by a court in Bangladesh after being found guilty of helping to organize the country’s deadliest ever terrorist atrocity.

One of the eight suspects charged was found not guilty, while the seven who face capital punishment can appeal.



More than 20 people, including two police officers and several foreign hostages, were killed after five militants attacked an upscale cafe in the capital Dhaka on July 1, 2016.