Candles lit up, roses nicely thrown all over, softly he spoke into my ears to slowing caressing bodies it didn’t have to take long for my response as my hands ran through his spine in no time sexual arousal came knocking, I felt ready and we dived right in but in tears I bid him stop!!!!!!! The pain was unbearable.

3 out of 4 women suffer dyspareunia commonly known as painful sex, most women aged 16-74 who are sexually active find it difficult to speak out.

Painful sex treatment varies, therefore it is important to identify its cause.

Atrophy (thinning of the vaginal walls): This entrance pain is common among postmenopausal women who do not take hormone replacement medication.

The most rapid relief of atrophy comes from applying topical estrogen vaginal cream which is available by prescription only directly to the vagina and its opening.

In the absence of estrogen vaginal cream, lubricants and moisturizers can also be helpful.

Penetration to Arouse: A non-aroused person likely won’t be properly lubricated, and as a result, will probably not enjoy the experience it could be quite painful, in fact as a result, it just won’t be sexy.

Fore play is a good remedy for sexual arousal.

Urethritis and urethral syndrome: With this condition, a woman may urinate frequently with urgency, pain, and difficulty, but a urinalysis can find no identifiable bacteria. These symptoms may be caused by chronic inflammation of the urethra.

in case urethritis visit your doctor.

Vaginismus: Painful spasms of muscles at the opening of the vagina may be an involuntary but appropriate response to painful stimuli.

These spasms may be due to several factors, including painful insertion, previous painful experiences, previous abuse, or an unresolved conflict regarding sexuality.

Vaginismus can be treated by behavioral therapy, including vaginal relaxation exercises.

Inadequate lubrication: Treatment of inadequate lubrication depends on the cause. Ladies never let a man go down there with dry hands.

Treatment options include water-soluble lubricants for use with condoms.