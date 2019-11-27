The Rice Farmers Association (RIFAN) and the Rice Processors Association of Nigeria have said that due to the border closure by the federal government, production capacity have now increased from 100,000 metric tons of rice to 1.8 million.

Speaking separately on the sidelines of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting in Abuja, the rice farmers association President, Aminu Goronyo said the large increase in production was as a result of the border closure, and called on the federal government to sustain the policy so as to boost local manufacturing.

“Because of the border closure, our production capacity has improved tremendously now from 100,000 metric tons of rice production to about 1.8 million metric tons just within the period of the border closure.

“There are rumours around that country that rice farmers do not have the capacity to feed the country with paddy rice, which I want to state categorically that it is not true.

“As we speak, farmers will not even be able to sell their paddy in 2019 because of the bumper harvest they receive for this years rainy season production and harvest if not for the border closure.

“Distributors are now rushing farmers to buy their paddy, and if not for the closure, paddy that farmers produced in the rainy season will not be exhausted in the next one and a half year.

“Also, RIFAN have also put strategies in place for the forthcoming dry season so that there can be sustained rice production by over 1.5 million farmers that will be engaged in the dry season harvest.

Also speaking, Mohammed Abubakar, Chairman of Rice Processors Association of Nigeria said due to the border closure, Nigeria now has about 40 functional rice mills.

“Ten years back we have solely relied on import of rice 100 per cent and we had only one rice mill in Nigeria, today we have over 40 integrated rice mill of international standards and also the production of raw materials which is the paddy rice was not even something to write home about because it was not up to 100 metric tons.

“Before the border closure, there have been several complaints about tons of rice in the warehouse not in use, today all the mills that were folded are now back into operation fully

“Also considering the health implication, the rice being produced now is from the factory straight to the market which means it is fresh for every consumer to eat, but before the one being smuggled before were sometimes two-three years old, stuck in Benin republic and unhealthy for human consumption,” he said.

Asked of the production capacity ahead of the yuletide season, Abubakar assured that there will no scarcity of rice as there is 1.8metric tons production now per annum, which translates to 150 trucks of rice production daily, adding that the figure is only for integrated rice millers as there are other local millers spread across the country.

He also denied reports that rice distributors pay for up to two months advance without their rice being delivered to them, describing it as false.