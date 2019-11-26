

The Executive Secretary/CEO of Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) Yewande Sadiku has challenged the senior management of the Commission to be proactive in driving investor engagements in the country.





According to Sadiku, this can be achieved by “aggregating contributions from different parts of the Commission and working more closely with states to better pitch Nigeria’s investment prospects, domestically and internationally”

In a statement by the commission’s director of strategic communication, Emeka Offor, the NIPC boss gave the charge in a recent meeting with the NIPC senior management team, where she shared her vision for targeted investment promotion as well as extension of the ongoing efforts at improving the proactive delivery of NIPCs mandate.

Sanwo-Olu urges support for families of fallen heroes



“Over the last 3 years, NIPC has been laying the required foundation by tracking investment announcements in Nigeria, initiating the reform of Nigeria’s international investment agreements, implementing pioneer status incentive reforms by identifying 20 countries of strategic interest for investment promotion, documenting the competitive advantages and investment opportunities of each of the 36 states and the FCT, and upgrading its website to enhance compliance with mandatory and proactive disclosures.



“NIPC has also been developing the capacity for profiling priority sectors and investment opportunities across the country,” she explained

She reviewed the Commission’s functions as captured in the NIPC Act and underscored the need for driving proactive investor engagements.

Sadiku maintained that the task ahead will require NIPC to pitch the investment prospects as “It will ensure that NIPC’s efforts support the attraction of responsible, inclusive, balanced and sustainable (RIBS) investments to Nigeria, she said.



She reminded the team that Management’s efforts at better governance, proactive compliance and transparency over the last 3 years led to NIPC’s recent award by 6 civil society organisations.