The France international admits a return to Lyon could be made at some stage, while he has criticised the look of a fellow countryman

Samuel Umtiti has left the door open for a future return to Lyon, while the Barcelona defender has queried the hairstyle choice of fellow Frenchman and Camp Nou colleague Antoine Griezmann.

READ ALSO: SWAN hails Onyali’s appointment as SA to sports Minister



A World Cup-winning defender has seen questions asked of his ongoing presence in Catalunya on a regular basis in recent transfer windows.

Premier League interest has been mooted, with Arsenal having been heavily linked with the France international.

Umtiti has, however, expressed no desire to Part Company with Barca despite facing fierce competition for places.