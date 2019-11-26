The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Anambra chapter, on Monday has hailed the appointment of Mary Onyali as Special Adviser to the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare.

In a letter of congratulations signed by Anthony Oji and Chimezie Anaso, Chairman and Secretary of the chapter, SWAN described Onyali as one of Nigeria’s greatest in sports with over 20 years of meritorious service.

It expressed confidence in Onyali’s ability to positively complement the efforts of the minister toward sports development in the country.

“We wish to say that the appointment can be best described as a square peg in a square hole as Onyali remains one of the best Nigeria has produced in sprints during the over 20 meritorious years of burning the tracks and even in retirement.

“We have no doubt that the well-informed appointment will add great value to the determination of the minister to turn around the fortune of sports and place it on the pedestal which genuine lovers of sports want it to be.

“SWAN in Anambra identify with Onyali on this appointment and wish to remind her that as Sports Ambassador of Anambra, the Light of the Nation, you have no other option than to beam your light of excellence and help the minister to succeed,” it stated.

SWAN urged the minister to remain focused and not be distracted in his quest to take sports to greater height in Nigeria.

“To our able Sports Minister, we congratulate you for your informed decision in making the appointment and urge you to remain focused.

“We encourage you to continue to go for the best in sports that will assist you achieve the target you have set for yourself and Nigeria and not be distracted by fifth columnists,” it added.