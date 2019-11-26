Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has called on the Spanish club’s fans to stop booing Gareth Bale.

The Wales forward received a mixed reception coming on as a substitute in a 3-1 win over Real Sociedad.

It was his first Real appearance in seven weeks after his controversial ‘Wales. Golf. Madrid’ flag celebration in Cardiff.

“There is too much noise with Bale. He wants to be with us and do it well,” said Zidane.

“I hope this doesn’t carry on for the rest of the season.

“We want the fans to be with us from the beginning to the end, but we cannot control that.”

Zidane added: “I have not spoken to him [about the jeers], I have only congratulated him.

“I can’t tell you if it’s unfair or not. Everyone can say what they want.”