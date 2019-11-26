Nigerian media personality, Stephanie Coker, has welcomed her first child with husband, David Olumide Aderinokun a politician.

Coker took to her Instagram page @Stephaniecoker on Monday to announce the arrival of their baby via a video.

It didn’t take long as celebrities congratulate her on the arrival of the baby.

“Finally, I can scream from the rooftops. Just bring my boo back safe and sound. That’s all I want to know. Love you, my Steph-Steph.

‘’ You’re legit one my favorite people in the world.” she wrote.

Stephanie tied the knot with Olumide in 2017 on the Greek Island of Mykonos.