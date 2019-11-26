Top University officials said on Tuesday that all protesters appeared to have left the formerly besieged Polytechnic University, after teams of staff and healthcare workers undertook a search on the campus.

According to the officials, one remaining female protester was found in an emotionally unstable condition, while search teams recorded considerable damage to university buildings and properties.

The campus has been surrounded by police since Nov. 22, when protesters engaged in a violent clash from within a fortified campus.

Scenes of violence and an attempted police clearance of the Chinese University of Hong Kong earlier were some of the more shocking since Anti government protests began in early June.

Hundreds of protesters, journalists, and medical volunteers were arrested as they attempted to leave campus in the days that followed.

Occupation of Polytechnic University and other university campuses across Hong Kong began on Nov. 11 following the death of a student protester.

Campuses were blockaded with furniture and make-shift walls to keep police from entering while protesters also built defensive weapons like catapults to throw Molotov cocktails from a distance.

On some campuses, including Polytechnic University, protesters used archery equipment to fire at police.

A number of universities were forced to cancel classes until the end of the semester.

Hong Kong residents came out in unprecedented numbers to support pro-democracy parties in local elections despite the violence.

The vote was largely seen as a referendum on whether protesters are still supported by ordinary residents.