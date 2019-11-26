Leading talent recruitment agency, Jobberman has unveiled the 5th edition of the annual best 100 Companies to work for in Nigeria at a well-attended event in Lagos.

The report provides comprehensive market insights, which can be used to inspire change towards a better workplace for both employers and employees.

The 2019 edition features Shell at top spot as the number one best company to work for while Chevron was voted the most desired and respected brand. Dangote clinched third position on the list, followed closely by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). Nestle and Exxon Mobil emerged 5th and 6th companies respectively. Other companies that made top ten include MTN, Total, Andela, and KPMG.

The report focused on employee satisfaction, happiness levels and also celebrated top employers in Nigeria, as rated by employees and professionals.

Presenting the report recently in Lagos, Jobberman CEO, Hilda Kragha stated that a total of 3,148 valid responses were used in the final analysis with data from two surveys – external and internal of companies.

The external survey targeted the general public while the internal survey focused on employees working with numerous companies in Nigeria.

“Majority of the respondents were aged between 25-35 and 18-24 live in Lagos and hold a Bachelor’s degree. The research was conducted online and the survey was shared out via email to our audience of seekers and employers,” Hilda said.

Speaking of new discoveries while compiling 2019 report, Business Intelligence Vertical Lead, Ringier One Africa Media, Oreoluwa Boboye, said: “We discovered that Nigerians are not entirely happy with their current work situations, with most willing to switch jobs, however, they are willing to provide positive recommendations of their current employers.”

The respondents were asked to nominate three companies they desire to work for; nominate three companies they admire and respect the most.

The index was calculated by getting a weighted average of each respondent’s top 3 companies they admire, respect, and desire to work for.

Respondents also selected workplace metrics that mattered to them in making these choices – Company Culture, Salary, Non-Salary Benefits, and Proximity to Company Location, Prestige/Company Brand, Management Integrity and commitment to staff welfare.

On job satisfaction, the survey also revealed that Nigerians are not entirely happy with their current work situation with most willing to switch jobs; however, they are willing to provide positive recommendations to their current employers.

The survey showed that 47% of the respondents are likely to leave their current employer in the next six months while 18% said they won’t leave.

The Best 100 report not only features the nation’s most prestigious companies from various industries as voted by Nigerians but also serves as a staple benchmark for all prospective employees to assess the key characteristics that make companies top of mind for current and future employees.