Pep Guardiola, Manchester city manager confirmed Aguero’s injury will rule him out of the derby against Manchester United on Saturday, December 7.

Sergio Aguero sustained muscular injury in a match against Chelsea.

READ ALSO: International blind football: 8 African countries assemble in Enugu



The 31-year-old limped off late in the second half of City’s win over Chelsea on Saturday and his absence comes at a bad time for the club.

Guardiola’s side face 10 matches in five weeks as they bid to close the nine-point gap to Liverpool in the Premier League, as well as secure progress in the Champions League and Carabao Cup.

Ahead of Tuesday night’s home game against Shakhtar Donetsk – from which a point will secure a place in the last 16 of the Champions League – Guardiola said: “It’s the toughest period happening now.