President Muhammdu Buhari on Monday restated that the Federal Government was committed to improving the welfare of Nigerians.

Buhari stated this at the 3rd Federal Government -Progressive Governors Forum parley on policy synergy in Jos.

The President, who was represented by Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said that his administration was proud of the achievement of bringing the nation’s economy back on track from recession.

Niger will not tolerate rejection of corps members -Gov. Bello

He said that the economy had been placed on the path of growth and competitiveness in the last four years especially in the areas of human capital development, infrastructure development and prosperity.

“In recognition of the importance of humanitarian affairs and disaster management, I recently created a new ministry headed by a minister of full cabinet rank.

“This underscores the focus of my administration in ameliorating the challenges( present and future) faced by Nigerians, especially the vulnerable ones.

“Records abound to show that the Federal Government since 2015, has made tremendous progress in different sectors and we are determined to do more,” he said.

Buhari further said that the Federal Government was more determined than ever before to subdue the challenges of insecurity that had remained a big challenge for the country.

He said that his administration had come thus far in its achievements because of the unfaltering support and good will of the state governors.

” I am confident that together we will achieve our objective of building a united and prosperous Nigeria.

“Let me commend your contributions at sub-national levels, to the socio-economic, cultural and political development of Nigeria.

“Analysis have shown that the economic growth is a product of the harmonious collaboration of all tiers of government, particularly in a federal set-up like ours,” he said.

The PGF Chairman and Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Bagudu, said that the forum’s synergy with the Federal Government was aimed at improving governance and improving the lives of Nigerians.

Bagudu said that the parley was to reflect on those key areas the country was grappling with as challenges.

He recalled that the second FG-PGF parley in Birnin-Kebbi in 2017 focused on four key sectors; agriculture, economy, social protection and education.

According to him, this edition would critically assess transportation, health, education and humanitarian and disaster management.

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau said that it was a great honour for the state to host the very crucial meeting organised by the Progressive Governors Forum whose focus was to strengthen public service delivery in APC States and the nation.

Lalong said that as an APC state, his administration was fully committed to the party’s vision of providing accountable, responsible and responsive leadership to the people.

The eight governors, three deputy governors and two ministers and the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, attended the parley.