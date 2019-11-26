The third Edition of Prince Ned Nwoko foundation one day par 3 golf tournament held recently in Aniocha North local government area of Delta State, with Chikwudi Okoro emerging the winner.

Donaltus Isuku and Emeka Adikpe of Delta state fell behind as first and second runner up with total scores of fifty seven and fifty eight nets respectively.

The overall prize winner scopes sixty five nets, fifty six grand score, over eighteen holes with the highest beds of six total, two front and four back.

Okoro who is a Benin based golfer had represented Nigeria at various categories in golf tournament across the continent of Africa.

Earlier, at the ceremonial tee-off, the organizer of the tournament, Prince Ned Nwoko told newsmen that, his foundation is mainly to promote sports and the golf tournament which has become annual event, is geared towards empowering youths as well as bringing more awareness to the game of golf.

Meawhile, a Two million cash donations was staked for the event to attract best performing golfer and its runner-up, in the one-day tournament.