The Ogun assembly on Tuesday passed into law a bill to provide for Public Private Partnership, establish the Office of Public Private Partnership as well as promote the development of infrastructure and serrvice delivery in Ogun.

Mr Kemi Oduwole (APC – Ijebu Ode ) moved the motion for the adoption of the committe’s report on the bill during plenary in Abeokuta while it was seconded by Olakunle Sobukanla (APC – Ikenne).

Oduwole had earlier read the report of the Committee on Commerce, Investments and Industries before other members of the House.

Mr Yusuf Sherif (APC – Ado Odo Ota 1 ) moved the motion for the third reading of the bill.

Sherif , who is the Majority Leader, was supported by the whole House through a voice vote.

The Acting Clerk, Deji Adeyemo, thereafter, read the bill for the third time.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lawmakers had during the second reading of the bill said it would promote the development of infrastructure and service delivery in the state.

The lawmakers also stated that the enactment of the bill would allow for public and private sectors’ collaboration to improve infrastructural development.

The Speaker of the House, Mr Olakunle Oluomo, ordered that a clean copy of the bill be forwarded to Gov. Dapo Abiodun for his assent.

(NAN)