Gov. Godwin Obaseki has charged the newly inaugurated Law Reforms Commission to come up with a compendium of Edo laws in one year.

The governor gave the charge while inaugurating the commission and the Local Government Service Commission at Government House in Benin on Tuesday.

He expressed displeasure that more than two decades Edo was created, the state still relied on the old Bendel State laws.

“I am giving you a task that within 12 months of your tenure in office, the laws of Edo State must be compiled.

“As a state, we have received significant policy advancement in the area of education, health care, security and access to justice.

“Our laws must reflect Edo being Nigeria’s most progressive state with easy access to justice, business enablers and easy access to social benefits.”

He said institutional reforms were key and pivotal in the agenda of his administration, urging members of the commission to carry out the mandate of driving key reforms in the state efficiently.

The governor said the inauguration of the Local Government Commission was the commitment of his administration to strengthen governance at the grassroots.

He charged members of both commissions to shun corrupt practices, saying his administration had zero tolerance for corruption.

“I have instructed the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission to go into partnership with the Local Government Service Commission and the Ministry of Local Government.

“As a government, we will not tolerate corruption in the local government anymore,” he said.

Responding, Mr Charity Aiguobarueghian and Mr Tom Uloko, Chairmen of Law Reforms Commission and Local Government Service Commission, thanked the governor for the opportunity given to them to serve.

They pledged to discharge their responsibilities according to the law and contribute meaningfully to the development of the state. (NAN)