The National Population Commission (NPC) on Wednesday began a one-week training for 184 Enumeration Area Demarcators (EAD), in Daura Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Malam Ibrahim Garba, an official of the commission, who addressed the traineess in Daura, said the training was preparatory to the EAD exercise scheduled to begin on Dec. 2.

Garba said additional enumeration areas would be demarcated across the eleven wards in Daura to reflect the increase in size and population, as well as accommodate emerging demographic peculiarities.

He expressed optimism over the possibility of conducting a population census by 2020, noting that the current EAD was preparatory to that.

“The Federal Government is planning to conduct population census by year 2020, hence the ongoing demarcation exercise,” he said.

According to him, NPC has engaged competent resource persons for the training.

He called on the people of the area to cooperate with the commission for a successful conduct of the exercise, especially considering its political and economic importance.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the Daura office of the commission recently conducted a one-day sensitisation workshop for traditional, religious and community leaders in the area on the forthcoming EAD exercise.