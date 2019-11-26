The Proprietor of Blind Football in Nigeria, Ifeoma Atuegwu, says Nigeria is hosting the African Blind Football Championship to win the sole continental ticket for the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.



She said this on Monday after Nigeria National Blind Football team, Star Eagles, defeated their Cameroonian counterparts 2–1 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, venue of the competition.



Atuegwu, who is the President of Bina Foundation Blind Football Academy, said that the outfit was recruiting the best blind footballers from every part of the country.

According to her, the academy has the mandate of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports to produce both male and female blind national teams for the country.



Atuegwu said: “Since our male and female national football teams did not make it to the Olympics; there was a need for the country to make appearance using the blind football.



“I must appreciate the Ministry of Youth and Sports that has always encouraged the academy with technical support but the financial support presently comes from my family and friends of Bina Foundation’’.



She expressed gratitude to Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state for approving the usage of Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium for the championship free-of-charge.



Atuegwu declined to state how much it cost the foundation to organise the championship but expressed joy that it took off smoothly.



News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that eight African countries are currently participating in the championship.



The countries include Morocco, the current African champions, Niger, Ivory Coast, Cameroon. Libya, Egypt, Mali and host, Nigeria.



Each of the teams had five players, plus the goalkeeper, and they are assisted to know the direction of play by the “talking ball’’.



The weeklong championship, which started on November 22, will end on December 2.

(NAN)