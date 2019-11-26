Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) on Tuesday gave assurance that the commission was ready to host the Namibian presidential and parliamentary elections.

ECN chairperson, Notemba Tjipueja, said the election commission had carried out 97 per cent civic voter education in the run-up to the final voting day.

READ ALSO: Bolivia enacts law calling for new elections



Tjipueja also confirmed that two presidential candidates filed a request for their withdrawal from the race to support other candidates.

The chairperson allayed fears raised by other opposition parties over Electronic Voting Machines (EVM).

“The ECN is pleased to announce that the special elections went smoothly and the results will be collated on Nov. 27.

“Our EVMs were subjected to first level checks before being considered for use.

“We have made sure that our EVMs are in good working order.

“This process was done by political parties as well as the police in order to maintain transparency,’’ Tjipueja said.

Seven candidates in Namibia are vying for the presidency while 15 political parties are battling for seats in the parliamentary election.