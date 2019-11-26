Pep Guardiola admits his current Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta will become a manager “sooner or later” amid links to the Arsenal job.

The increasing speculation over the future of Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has led to debate over who could replace him at the Emirates.

Arteta is currently the bookmakers’ favourite to return to the club where he spent five seasons two of them as captain after spending more than three years on Guardiola’s coaching staff.

