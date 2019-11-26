A 31-year-old porter, Dele Adejoh, who allegedly beat up a man and stole his motorcycle, was on Tuesday docked at an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant, who resides at Agege, Lagos, is being tried for assault and stealing.

The prosecutor, ASP. Clifford Ogu, told the court that the porter committed the offences on Sept. 26 on Akinyele Street, Agege, Lagos State.

Ogu alleged that the defendant and the complainant, Mr Matthew Alih had fought over a lady in the past.

The prosecutor said that the defendant beat up the complainant when they met again.

According to Ogu, the defendant pushed Alih, causing him to fall.

He added that the porter rode the complainant’s motorcycle out of the scene, in contravention of Sections 59 and 280 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr J.A. Adegun, granted him bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adegun adjourned the case until Dec. 31, for mention.