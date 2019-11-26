The Kano State Government says it plans to upgrade Challawa Water Works in Kano metropolis as part of a renewed effort aimed at boosting water supply in the state.



Malam Ameen Yasar, the Director General, Media and Public Relations’ at the Government House, Kano announced this in a statement in Kano on Tuesday.



He said Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje made the disclosure shortly after returning from an official trip abroad.

“The project when completed will help improve the living condition of more than 1.5 million people residing within the greater Kano axis, by enhancing their access to potable drinking water,” he said.



Yasar said the project would be executed with development support from Agence Franchise de Development, AFD of France.



He said Ganduje, who met with officials of the organisation during his official trip to Paris, France, to finalise arrangements for accessing the development support, explained that the project would also ensure the installation of meters in residential buildings in the metropolis.



“The installation of the meters will help us to increase our Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), reduce wastage and improve sustainability of public water supply system.



“Currently, potable water supply in the state is facing serious challenges because of obsolete water infrastructure, rapid urbanisation, population growth and imperatives of development, among others,” he said.



Ganduje explained that the upgrade project will entail provision of modern infrastructure, replacement of old pipes and extension of reticulation to places where pipe borne water was not available.

(NAN)