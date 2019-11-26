Kano state Executive Council has approved the establishment of the state Education Development (Establishment) Support Board to be charged with the responsibility of collecting, managing and disbursing funds to public institutions in the state.





To this end, the council has okayed a bill Kano State Education Development (Establishment) Support Board Bill 2019 to be forwarded to the State House of Assembly for passage into law.

CBN retains all monetary rates for 2019





Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the Extra Ordinary State Executive Council Meeting held at the Council Chambers, Government House, Kano, Monday night, the commissioner of Information, Malam Muhammad Garba said the board, when established, would manage funds for the effective implementation of the Free and Compulsory Basic and Secondary Education in the state.



He said the idea behind creating the board was also in consideration of the many challenges besetting the education sector that included dilapidated and inadequate infrastructure, shortage of instructional materials, dearth of manpower which can constitute a cog in the wheel of progress with regards to the implementation of the free and compulsory education policy.



Malam Garba pointed out that the fund to be collected, managed and disbursed should come from sources that include 5% of monthly Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), 2% of the statutory allocation of each local government area, donation from corporate bodies and individuals, endowments, direct or indirect grants and investment returns, among other legal sources.



The commissioner further explained that the distribution of the fund should be in the following formula: 17.5% to state owned universities; 12.5% to other state owned tertiary institutions under the ministry of education; 35% to secondary school education; 25% to primary school education; and 10% to Integrated Almajiri and Islamiyya education.

The council, he added, urged the state Assembly to ensure speedy passage of the Bill for the greater good of the people in the state.