The Institute of Management and Technology, (IMT) in Enugu State has called for upward review of student tuition fee in the institution.

The Rector of the institution, Prof. Austin Nweze made the call in Enugu on Tuesday while interacting with members of Enugu state House of Assembly Committee on Education during oversight function.

Nweze said the call for the increase of tuition fee had become imperative as the current tuition fee of N40, 000 was no longer sustainable.

ALSO READ Nasarawa State Govt. spends N348m annually to feed 29 boarding students



The rector while proposing 100 per cent increment noted that raising the fee to N80, 000 would go a long way in boosting its Internally Generated Revenue, IGR as well as augmenting the institutions monthly subvention.

He explained that the proposed fee would be sent to the state executive council for approval.

He informed the lawmakers that plans were underway to make IMT a full degree awarding institution as it was currently offering some degree courses in affiliation with the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

While contributing, the member representing Nsukka East constituency, Mr. Chinedu Nwamba, urged the rector and his management team to consult critical stakeholders before going ahead with proposed hike in fees.

Earlier the Committee Chairman on Education and member representing Igbo-Etiti West constituency, Mr. James Akadu said they were in IMT as their constitutional oversight to ascertain how the institution was faring and also assist its activities legislatively.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee also visited Enugu State University of Science and Technology, ESUT where they interacted with the principal officers on better ways to move the university forward. (NAN)